1 / 11

From Madhuri Dixit to Vaani Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, it is not uncommon to spot celebrities wear creations by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Their creations, though traditional, are always out of the box with their trademark sequin and feather detailing in soothing shades. So lets take a look at the times actors stole the show in their designs on various occasions. (Photo: Falguni Shane Peacock/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)