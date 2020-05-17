1 / 9

Vaani Kapoor might not be a regular at the screens, but the actor does make a mark with her effortless styling. The actor does a great job in nailing ethnic wears and her recent appearances serve as telling examples. From sheer saris to lehengas, the actor never fails to impress. Here are some of her most memorable looks from the recent past. Take a look and decide for yourself. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)