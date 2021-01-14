1 / 10

Uttarayani Kauthig, which is also known as Ghughutia, celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. The festival is celebrated on the same day as Makar Sankranti, with people taking a dip in holy waters, serving khichdi and exchanging sweets. Take a look at how people in Lucknow celebrated this auspicious occasion this year. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava/ Designed by Gargi Singh)