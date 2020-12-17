5 / 9

Many from the music fraternity mourned the musician's death with singer Vishal Dadlani tweeting, "Shocked &; saddened by the demise of #UstadIqbalAhmedKhan Sahab, head of the Dilli Gharana. I had a brief interaction with him during #IndianIdol2020, & he seemed very kind and empathetic about music & all musicians. I'd hoped to go & meet him in person once the pandemic was over." (Photo: Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan/ Facebook)