Caramelised onions aren’t just a topping, they are a game changer. Their slow cooked sweetness and depth can elevate lesser-known dishes, turning simple recipes into something truly memorable. (unsplash)
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Baingan Bharta: Caramelised onions enhance the smoky flavour of roasted eggplant, adding depth and richness. (wikimedia commons)
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Keema Pav: Mixing caramelised onions into the keema deepens the flavour and gives the dish a rich, slightly sweet undertone. (wikimedia commons)
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Khichda: A topping of caramelised onions adds a luxurious sweetness that contrasts beautifully with the hearty texture. (wikimedia commons)
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Pithla Bhakri: Adding caramelised onions to the pithla base brings a subtle sweetness that balances the earthy besan and spices beautifully. (wikimedia commons)
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Shakshouka: Start with caramelised onions instead of sautéed ones to create a more layered, slightly sweet tomato base. (wikimedia commons)
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Spanish Tortilla: Using caramelised onions instead of lightly cooked ones gives this classic dish a deeper, more indulgent flavour. (wikimedia commons)