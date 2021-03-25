4 / 12

Researchers further say that this should change the way bacteria in the woman's pelvic floor are perceived. It will open ways for better treatment for urinary tract related problems. The micro-organisms inside the vagina and the bladder were similar but they were different from the ones found in the gastrointestinal tract. One of the most obvious ways the bacteria travelled from bladder to vagina was urination. “But it still looks to be a mystery how exactly the bacteria can travel from the vagina to the bladder which is responsible for urinary tract disorders,” said Avni Kaul, Nutritionist, wellness coach and certified diabetic educator, Founder, NutriActivania. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)