1 / 6

There are always two kinds of products for a consumer - things you want to buy and things you never knew you wanted. When it comes to the latter, look no further than these products we listed out for you. Taking you to a land of the tech savvy and the innovative, people hardly knew existed, you can trust these atypical products to solve those little problems that keep cropping up in life. Many people feel these are creations that are borderline genius and can make your life easier by the dozen. But, is it really?



From armpit coolers to chewing gums that promise to boost your memory, here are a few products you cannot afford to ignore. They are the answers to the silent prayers you sent out everytime you are worried about wearing your new pair of heels in the monsoons, or couldn't trust your memory enough before an exam.



This clip-on mini-fan armpit cooler promises to keep your armpits cool and dry. For sweaty summers in Japan, worry not, this bizarre invention will make sure there's no way you stink even a bit. (Source: thanko.jp)