Yoghurt is a staple across cultures, but each region transforms it into something uniquely delicious, ranging from savoury dips to refreshing drinks and even hearty meals. These global yoghurt based dishes showcase how versatile this humble ingredient can be. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Cacık (Turkey): Similar to tzatziki, this light dish combines yogurt, cucumber, garlic, and herbs. It’s often served as a side or a chilled soup. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Labneh (Middle East): Strained yogurt turned into a thick, creamy spread, often drizzled with olive oil and served with bread. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Matsoni (Georgia): A fermented yogurt dish with a slightly tangy taste, often enjoyed plain or paired with honey and nuts for a simple yet flavourful treat. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Okroshka (Russia): A refreshing summer soup made with yogurt (or kefir), chopped vegetables, herbs, and sometimes meat. It’s tangy, cooling, and perfect for hot weather. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Shrikhand (India): A rich and creamy sweet dish made from strained yogurt, flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and sugar, often garnished with nuts. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Tarator (Bulgaria): A chilled soup made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, dill, and walnuts. It’s light, refreshing, and a staple in Balkan cuisine. (Source: Photo by unsplash)