While literary giants dominate reading lists, many exceptional writers remain overlooked despite their powerful storytelling and distinctive voices. If you're looking to move beyond the usual bestsellers, these underrated authors offer fresh perspectives, unforgettable characters, and deeply engaging narratives.
Fredrik Backman: Though his books have a loyal following, Backman is still underrated in literary circles. Known for novels like A Man Called Ove and Anxious People, he blends humour and heartbreak to tell deeply human stories about loneliness, community, and second chances.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Adichie's writing combines emotional storytelling with sharp social insight. Novels like Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah explore race, identity, feminism, and belonging through rich characters and compelling narratives.
Han Kang: Internationally acclaimed yet still underread by many, Han Kang is known for her haunting and deeply introspective storytelling. Her novel The Vegetarian explores identity, control, and rebellion through stark, poetic prose that leaves a lasting emotional impact.
Ocean Vuong: Known for lyrical, deeply personal writing, Vuong's On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous blends poetry and prose to explore family, trauma, love, and immigrant identity with raw emotional intensity.
Sayaka Murata: Murata's unconventional storytelling challenges societal norms and expectations. Her novel Convenience Store Woman offers a quirky yet profound look at individuality, conformity, and what it means to live life on your own terms.
Yaa Gyasi: Gyasi's powerful storytelling deserves wider recognition. Her debut novel Homegoing traces generations of a family across continents and centuries, while Transcendent Kingdom explores grief, science, faith, and identity with emotional depth and nuance.