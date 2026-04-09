Udaipur is more than just palaces and lakes. Hidden away from the crowds, the city's quieter gems offer unique experiences and an intimate look at its authentic charm.(unsplash)
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Ahar Cenotaphs: This cluster of royal cenotaphs is a hidden historical treasure. With intricate carvings and a quiet atmosphere, it’s ideal for those interested in history and architecture. (wikimedia commons)
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Badi Lake: A serene alternative to the busy city lakes, Badi Lake is perfect for peaceful mornings. The nearby Bahubali Hills viewpoint offers stunning panoramic views, especially at sunrise. (wikimedia commons)
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Gulab Bagh: Often overlooked, Gulab Bagh is one of the city’s oldest gardens. With lush greenery, a vintage library, and peaceful pathways, it’s perfect for a relaxed stroll. (wikimedia commons)
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Neemach Mata Temple: A short trek leads to this hilltop temple overlooking Fateh Sagar Lake. It’s less crowded than other viewpoints and offers breathtaking sunrise and sunset views. (wikimedia commons)
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Shilpgram: A rural arts and crafts complex showcasing traditional Rajasthani culture. You can explore handmade crafts, watch performances, and experience village life up close. (wikimedia commons)
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Ubeshwar Mahadev Temple: Located about 30 km from the city, this temple is surrounded by hills and greenery. It’s especially beautiful during the monsoon and offers a refreshing escape into nature. (wikimedia commons)