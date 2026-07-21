Paneer is one of the most loved ingredients in Indian kitchens, offering endless variety beyond the usual butter masala. From creamy gravies to unique flavour combinations, these underrated recipes deserve a spot on your plate.
2 / 7
Achari Paneer: Packed with tangy pickle spices like mustard and fennel, this dish is perfect for those who love bold, zesty flavours. (youtube: ruchi's kitchen)
3 / 7
Reshmi Paneer: Known for its ultra smooth texture, this dish melts in your mouth with a mild, creamy gravy. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Adraki Paneer: This dish highlights the sharp, warming flavour of ginger, creating a simple yet incredibly aromatic curry. (youtube: cooking with anadi)
5 / 7
Kashmiri Lal Paneer: A fiery, aromatic dish made with Kashmiri red chillies, fennel, and dry ginger, bold, rich, and deeply flavourful. (unsplash)
6 / 7
Paneer Capsicum Masala: Capsicum adds a fresh crunch and slightly sweet flavour, giving this dish a unique twist. (youtube: manchatti kitchen)
7 / 7
Paneer Methi Malai: A rich combination of cream and fenugreek leaves, balancing bitterness with indulgent flavours. (wikimedia commons)