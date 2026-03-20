Paneer is a staple in Indian cuisine, but beyond the usual butter masala and tikka, there are many underrated dishes that deserve the spotlight. Packed with flavour and variety, these lesser known recipes are a must try for every paneer lover.
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Achari Paneer: Cooked with pickling spices, this dish has a tangy and spicy flavour reminiscent of Indian achars. It’s unique and packed with bold taste. (youtbe: Ruchi's Kitchen)
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Paneer Ghee Roast: A spicy and aromatic dish from coastal Karnataka, paneer is coated in a rich ghee-based masala. It’s bold, slightly tangy, and perfect for those who love intense flavours. (unsplash)
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Paneer Jalfrezi: A colourful stir fry with paneer, bell peppers, and onions tossed in a tangy sauce. It’s semi dry, quick to make, and full of crunch. (unsplash)
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Paneer Kali Mirch: A creamy, mildly spiced curry flavoured with black pepper instead of heavy spices. It has a subtle heat and a rich, silky texture. (unsplash)
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Paneer Pasanda: A royal dish where paneer slices are stuffed with nuts and cooked in a creamy gravy. It’s mildly sweet, rich, and perfect for special occasions. (youtube: cooking with chef ashok)
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Paneer Peshawari: A lesser known Mughlai delicacy where paneer is cooked in a creamy gravy with nuts and mild spices. It’s rich, slightly sweet, and perfect for special meals. (youtube: foodie mom's kitchen)