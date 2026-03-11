Italy has an incredibly diverse regional food culture filled with lesser known dishes that deserve just as much attention. From rustic comfort foods to unique regional specialties, here are six underrated Italian dishes you should definitely try.
Arancini: Originating in Sicily, arancini are crispy fried rice balls filled with ingredients like ragù, mozzarella, or peas. They’re crunchy on the outside and rich and savoury inside.
Bagna Cauda: A specialty of Piedmont, Bagna Cauda is a hot dip made with garlic, anchovies, olive oil, and butter. It’s traditionally served with raw or cooked vegetables for dipping.
Focaccia di Recco: From the coastal town of Recco, this dish features two thin layers of dough filled with creamy stracchino cheese. It bakes into a crispy, rich, and incredibly satisfying treat.
Panzanella: This refreshing dish from Tuscany uses stale bread tossed with tomatoes, onions, basil, olive oil, and vinegar. It’s a perfect summer meal that highlights fresh Mediterranean ingredients.
Torta Caprese: This flourless dessert from the island of Capri combines chocolate and ground almonds to create a dense, rich cake that’s naturally gluten free and deeply flavourful.
Cacio e Pepe: This simple yet delicious pasta from Rome is made with just three main ingredients: pasta, Pecorino Romano cheese, and black pepper. Its creamy texture and bold flavour prove that Italian cooking can be incredible even with minimal ingredients.