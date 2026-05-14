India’s snack culture goes far beyond the usual chips and packaged mixtures. Across different states, there are countless underrated namkeens packed with unique spices, textures, and regional flavours. Here are six delicious Indian namkeens you definitely need to try. (unsplash)
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Chanachur: A fiery Bengali snack mix made with fried lentils, peanuts, sev, and bold spices often finished with mustard oil for extra flavour. (wikimedia commons)
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Chiwda: Made with flattened rice, peanuts, curry leaves, and spices, chiwda is light, crunchy, and dangerously addictive. (wikimedia commons)
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Khara Boondi: This spicy version of boondi is often eaten as a standalone snack or paired with curd rice for extra crunch. (wikimedia commons)
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Kodubale: These crunchy ring shaped snacks from Karnataka are made with rice flour, coconut, and spices, giving them a distinct savoury taste. (wikimedia commons)
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Nippattu: A beloved Karnataka snack, nippattu is a crunchy rice cracker flavoured with peanuts, curry leaves, chilies, and roasted gram. It’s spicy, nutty, and perfect with chai. (wikimedia commons)
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Tikha Gathiya: Unlike regular sev, tikha gathiya is thicker, crunchier, and packed with spicy flavours. It’s especially popular in Gujarat with chai. (unsplash)