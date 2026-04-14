Beyond the famous peaks of Ooty and Munnar, South India hides a collection of secret hill stations. For those seeking misty landscapes and lush greenery without the tourist rush, these underrated escapes are the ultimate hidden gems.(unsplash)
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Agumbe: Known as the “Cherrapunji of the South,” Agumbe is famous for its rainforest landscapes, sunsets, and rich biodiversity. (wikimedia commons)
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Araku Valley: A scenic valley with coffee plantations, tribal culture, and a beautiful train journey leading up to it. (unsplash)
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Kolli Hills: Known for its 70 hairpin bends, waterfalls, and untouched natural beauty, Kolli Hills is a hidden treasure. (unsplash)
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Kotagiri: A quieter alternative to Ooty, offering tea estates, trekking trails, and a peaceful environment. (unsplash)
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Ponmudi: A lesser known hill station with winding roads, misty hills, and lush greenery, perfect for a tranquil getaway. (unsplash)
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Yercaud: Often overshadowed by Ooty, Yercaud is a serene hill station with coffee plantations, viewpoints, and a calm atmosphere. (wikimedia commons)