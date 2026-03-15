Tile art has been used for centuries to decorate palaces, mosques, temples, and homes across the world. These are some creative tile arts you should now about. (unsplash)
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Azulejos: Azulejos are iconic tiles found throughout Portugal and Spain. Often painted in blue and white, they depict historical scenes, religious stories, or ornamental designs on walls and facades. (wikimedia commons)
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Iznik Ceramics: Originating in the town of Iznik during the Ottoman Empire, Iznik ceramics are known for their bright cobalt blue, turquoise, and red patterns. These tiles famously decorate monuments like the Blue Mosque. (wikimedia commons)
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Khavda Pottery Tiles: This craft comes from the village of Khavda. Artisans create earthy ceramic tiles and pottery decorated with natural pigments and traditional motifs inspired by the desert landscape. (facebook: thegandhicentre)
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Majolica Tiles: Majolica tiles originated in Italy during the Renaissance. Known for their glossy glaze and colourful narrative designs, these tiles were widely used in churches, villas, and decorative panels. (wikimedia commons)
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Talavera Pottery: Talavera tiles come from Puebla and combine Spanish and Indigenous ceramic traditions. They feature vibrant colours and floral or geometric patterns used in architecture and decorative interiors. (wikimedia commons)
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Zellige: Zellige is a traditional mosaic tile art from Morocco. Artisans hand-cut colorful glazed tiles and assemble them into intricate geometric patterns often seen in mosques, fountains, and palaces. (wikimedia commons)