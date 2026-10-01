Andhra Pradesh cuisine is often associated with fiery heat, but there’s so much more to it. From tangy pickles to comforting rice dishes, these underrated recipes showcase the depth, balance, and regional diversity of Andhra food.
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Gongura Mamsam: A tangy-spicy mutton curry made with gongura (sorrel leaves). The sharp, sour flavour balances the richness of the meat beautifully. (youtube: shaziya's kitchen)
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Gutthi Vankaya Kura: Small brinjals stuffed with a rich peanut spice paste and slow cooked. This dish is a must try for its intense, nutty flavours. (youtube: shravani's kitchen)
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Kodi Vepudu: A spicy, dry chicken dish cooked with curry leaves and bold masalas.
Perfect as a side or with steamed rice. (wikimedia commons)
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Pesarattu Upma: A protein-rich dosa made from green gram, often paired with soft upma inside.
It’s wholesome, filling, and surprisingly light. (wikimedia commons_
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Pulihora: A tangy rice dish made with tamarind, peanuts, and spices. Often served during festivals, it’s simple yet deeply flavourful. (unsplash)
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Royyala Iguru: A thick, spicy prawn curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bold spices. It pairs perfectly with hot rice and ghee. (youtube: yami talks)