Thick, hollow, and perfect for soaking up sauces, bucatini is often overshadowed by spaghetti but it shouldn’t be. Its unique texture makes it ideal for bold, flavourful dishes beyond the usual classics. Here are six underrated bucatini recipes worth adding to your kitchen rotation. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Bucatini Cacio e Pepe with Lemon Zest: A twist on the Roman classic, this version adds a hint of lemon zest for brightness. The creamy blend of pecorino and black pepper clings beautifully to bucatini’s hollow strands. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Bucatini with Brown Butter and Sage: Simple yet elegant, this recipe highlights nutty brown butter and crispy sage leaves. Finished with parmesan, it’s proof that less can be more. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Bucatini with Roasted Eggplant and Tomato: A hearty vegetarian dish where roasted eggplant adds a smoky depth to a simple tomato base. Tossed with garlic, olive oil, and fresh basil, this recipe is comforting yet light. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Bucatini with Sardines and Breadcrumbs: Inspired by Sicilian flavours, this dish combines sardines, garlic, chili flakes, and crispy breadcrumbs. It’s bold, savoury, and packed with umami. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Bucatini with Spicy Sausage and Fennel: This underrated combo pairs spicy sausage with sweet fennel for a perfectly balanced dish. Add a splash of white wine and tomato for a robust sauce. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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Creamy Mushroom and Thyme Bucatini: Inspired by Sicilian flavours, this dish combines sardines, garlic, chili flakes, and crispy breadcrumbs. It’s bold, savoury, and packed with umami. (Source: Photo by unsplash)