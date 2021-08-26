1 / 8

Neon lights are an indispensable part of Hong Kong's streets and nightscape. They light up every corner with their gentle and beautiful glow. Neon lights became popular in the post World War II era when the economy of Hong Kong started growing. They quickly proliferated and eventually became a symbol of this densely populated place. But, the arrival of cheaper and more energy-efficient LEDs, and the closure of old businesses have led to a rapid disappearance of neon lights. Scroll down as we take you on a pictorial tour of Hong Kong under the glow of neon lights; Taxis drive under neon and LED signs at Yau Ma Tei in Hong Kong, China. (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)