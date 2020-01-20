1 / 15

Bollywood's social calendar is always buzzing with events, and one such event which saw the industry's presence was the annual Umang Award ceremony that acknowledges the hard work of the Mumbai Police. As expected, it was a star-studded affair where Bollywood put its best fashion foot forward. In case you are wondering who wore what, take a look at the pictures below. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)