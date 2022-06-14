1 / 10

Ukraine has been ravaged by war. A photographer by the name of Stanislav Senyk went about capturing in his camera some 40 students graduating from schools in northern Ukraine's Chernihiv, and the result is this haunting album. Scroll down to take a look at what has become of Ukraine more than three months after Russia invaded it. In this photo, students pose inside a damaged building for a high school graduation photoshoot, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv. Picture has been obtained from social media. (Instagram/@senykstas/via REUTERS)