Must Read
- Limited period offer/ Get The Indian Express digital premium now with ad-lite
- Congress protest: Police attacked KC Venugopal; broke Chidambaram's rib, alleges Surjewala
- Prayagraj demolition: Records show wife of activist is owner, paid water bill & tax
- Need help buying the right insurance plan? Click here to learn more
- China takes over as biggest importer of Indian broken rice
- On bulldozer’s path: Police prepare list of 85 key accused
- Average maths score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
- Sri Lanka official who alleged pressure to award project to Adani Group resigns
- Bigger coffers through IPL, higher pension to ex-players
- Explained: Managing type 1 diabetes
- Ahead of Worlds, Javelin champ Neeraj Chopra hopes to work towards Tokyo magic in much-awaited return
- This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it's still extending a hand
Ukrainian photographer creates stark graduation portraits in Chernihiv ruinsJune 14, 2022 7:17:36 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Prez polls: Talks over Oppn candidate gather pace, Left leaders meet Pawar
- The Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers — what is it, how will it work?
- EntertainmentOn Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, all the major players from Rhea Chakraborty to Siddharth Pithani and where they are now
- EntertainmentWhen Kirron Kher revealed she divorced her husband to marry Anupam Kher: 'He had nothing then'
- TrendingSonu Sood helps Indian man stuck in Thailand
- TrendingBangladeshi man recreates iconic ‘cake cutting’ meme after three years
- SportsIndia vs South Africa 3rd T20 LIVE
- SportsIPL media rights sold for Rs 48,390 crore for a five-year period
- OpinionReverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another has been part of Indian culture
- The Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers -- what is it, how will it work?
- TechnologyBiggest Artificial Intelligence controversies: Racism, sexism and ‘becoming sentient’