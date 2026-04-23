Puppetry is one of the oldest forms of storytelling, blending art, performance, and culture. Across the world, different styles of puppetry reflect unique traditions, techniques, and histories. (unsplash)
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Bunraku: A traditional Japanese form where large puppets are operated by multiple puppeteers, often accompanied by narration and music. (wikimedia commons)
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Hand Puppets: Worn like gloves, these puppets are simple yet expressive, often used in children’s shows and street performances. (wikimedia commons)
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Rod Puppets: Operated using rods attached to the puppet’s body, these are common in South Asia and allow for controlled, precise movements. (wikimedia commons)
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Shadow Puppetry: Performed behind a screen with light, these puppets create dramatic silhouettes—famously seen in Asian traditions like Indonesian and Indian theatre.
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String Puppets (Marionettes): Controlled by strings from above, marionettes are known for their lifelike movements and are popular in European puppet theatre. ((wikimedia commons)
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Wayang Kulit: A highly stylised shadow puppetry tradition from Indonesia, known for intricate designs and epic storytelling. (wikimedia commons)