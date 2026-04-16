When the heat kicks in, nothing beats a chilled coffee. While classics are always reliable, there are several lesser-known cold coffee styles from around the world that deserve a spot on your list. Here are six refreshing picks to try this summer. (unsplash)
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Cold Brew Coffee: Smooth, low acid, and naturally sweet, cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for hours. It’s perfect for those who enjoy a mellow yet strong flavour. (unsplash)
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Espresso Tonic: A unique and underrated drink, espresso tonic blends espresso with sparkling tonic water and citrus, creating a crisp and refreshing taste. (unsplash)
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Greek Frappé: This frothy coffee from Greece is made by shaking instant coffee with water and sugar into a thick foam. It’s light, refreshing, and slightly bitter. (wikimedia commons)
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Iced Latte: A simple mix of espresso and chilled milk over ice, the iced latte is creamy, balanced, and ideal for everyday sipping. (unsplash)
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Salt Coffee: A specialty from Vietnam, salt coffee features a layer of lightly salted creamy foam over strong coffee, creating a perfect balance of sweet and savoury. (wikimedia commons)
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Vietnamese Iced Coffee: Known for its bold flavour, this coffee uses strong brew and sweetened condensed milk, offering a rich and satisfying experience. (wikimedia commons)