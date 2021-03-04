8 / 10

Use blood glucose testing to identify patterns and be regular with your follow-ups. Diabetic check-ups are an important part of diabetes care. The only way you can confidently know what your blood glucose level is by testing it. Regular testing will help you identify high and low levels before serious problems could develop. When testing is performed on a regular basis, it helps you assess how well you are balancing your insulin therapy, meal planning, and exercise to manage your diabetes. These test results will also provide valuable information for your doctor to help make adjustments to your overall care plan. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)