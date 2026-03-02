The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in New Delhi is hosting Tyeb Mehta: Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being), a landmark retrospective celebrating the birth centenary of one of India’s most influential modern artists. This expansive exhibition traces more than five decades of Mehta’s creative journey, bringing together paintings, drawings, sculptures, film, and archival material that define his powerful artistic vision. (wikimedia commons)
A Centennial Retrospective: The exhibition marks Mehta’s birth centenary and is the first comprehensive retrospective of his work, spanning over 120 pieces that chart his evolving visual language. (google arts and culture)
Archival Insights: Rare archival materials, including early drawings, sketchbooks, photographs, notebooks, and exhibition documents, offer insights into Mehta’s creative process and evolution. (google arts and culture)
Curated for Depth and Context: Curated by Roobina Karode, the show contextualises Mehta’s visual innovations and his engagement with modernism in Indian art, revealing how his work remained relevant through decades of artistic change. The exhibition timeline is 5 February to 30 June. (instagram: KNMA)
Film and Moving Image: The exhibition includes Mehta’s short film Koodal (1970), which meditates on life, death, and coexistence, extending his artistic inquiry into cinematic form. (instagram: KNMA)
Iconic Series on Display: Key series featured include Falling Figure, Falling Bird, Mahishasura, Kali, Bull, and Diagonal, each exploring existential struggle through stark, dynamic compositions. (google arts and culture)
Themes of Conflict and Endurance: Mehta’s art often reflects conflict, vulnerability, tension, and resilience, capturing psychological and social ruptures in post-Independence India. (google arts and culture)