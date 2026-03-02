1 / 7

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in New Delhi is hosting Tyeb Mehta: Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being), a landmark retrospective celebrating the birth centenary of one of India’s most influential modern artists. This expansive exhibition traces more than five decades of Mehta’s creative journey, bringing together paintings, drawings, sculptures, film, and archival material that define his powerful artistic vision. (wikimedia commons)