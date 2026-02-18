If your suitcase is always half-packed and your heart beats for new horizons, these films will fuel your wanderlust. From soul searching road trips to breathtaking international adventures, here are travel movies every travel enthusiast should add to their watchlist.
2 / 7
Eat Pray Love: Set across Italy, India, and Bali, this travel memoir turned film is about self discovery through culture, food, and spirituality. Ideal for slow travel lovers and soul searchers. (wikipedia)
3 / 7
Into the Wild: Based on a true story, this film traces a young man’s journey across America into the Alaskan wilderness. It’s raw, reflective, and perfect for those who crave off the grid exploration. (wikipedia)
4 / 7
The Darjeeling Limited: Set aboard a train journey across India, this quirky adventure blends family drama with vibrant visuals of Rajasthan. It’s messy, colourful, and deeply rooted in the travel experience. (wikipedia)
5 / 7
The Motorcycle Diaries: This coming of age road trip across South America follows a young Che Guevara before he became a revolutionary. The landscapes and human encounters make it a powerful travel story. (wikipedia)
6 / 7
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty: This visually stunning adventure follows a daydreamer who embarks on a real-life global journey. From Icelandic landscapes to Himalayan backdrops, it’s a reminder that sometimes the biggest leap is stepping outside your comfort zone. (wikipedia)
7 / 7
Under the Tuscan Sun: This charming film follows a woman who impulsively buys a villa in Tuscany and begins a new chapter in Italy. It beautifully captures the romance of countryside living, local culture, and starting over in a foreign land. (wikipedia)