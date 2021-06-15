1 / 10

The pandemic has burdened the economy, and in the northern part of India, the heavily-marginalised and ostracised transgender community in Kashmir has been braving this crisis for many months now. Twenty-two-year-old Maliaka Sheikh's colourful singing and dancing community stands at the helm of disquiet and insufficient income. Malaika said, "At the beginning, it was difficult for my family to understand me, but fortunately, they have now accepted me for who I am." (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)