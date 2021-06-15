Latest news
- Actor Nehal Shah, friend arrested under NDPS Act
- Billionaire start-up founder beats Viswanathan Anand in chess celebrity fundraiser game, admits ‘took help, sorry’
- Submitted to 'competent authority': Retired IAS officer confirms existence of report on Kerala BJP
- Rs 16 cr wonder drug brings smiles back for Hyderabad family
- Pune Municipal Corporation to sell 1512 apartments to increase revenue, reduce maintenance cost
- Mumbai: MMRDA to cut mangroves on 1 hectare for Metro station
- Anders & Morten Boesen: Former shuttlers and brothers who helped revive Eriksen
- When Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena shouted at him on Lagaan sets: 'Ashutosh Gowariker said I took the right call'
- Apple iPhone 13 roundup: New chip, bigger battery, smaller notch and more
In the pandemic, transgender community in Kashmir looks on with hope, leads with defianceJune 15, 2021 4:59:09 pm
Best of Express
- Ayodhya land deal done in 'transparent manner': Ram temple Trust releases purchase details amid fraud charges
- Supply of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150 per dose not sustainable in long run: Bharat Biotech
- EntertainmentLagaan XI reveals how Aamir Khan-Ashutosh Gowariker made their dream project
- EntertainmentGadar turns 20: Director Anil Sharma says he knew 'it'll become India's Titanic'
- TrendingNetizens struggle to 'spot the tiger' in this iconic image from a forest in Mizoram
- Trending'All's well that ends well': YouTuber Gaurav Wasan wins hearts as he forgives Baba ka Dhaba owner
- SportsEuro 2020: The world at Mbappe's feet
- Sports'I feel okay': Christian Eriksen in his first social media post after on-field collapse
- OpinionGovernment should have considered ways to conduct board exams online
- Why minority schools challenged Gujarat education Act
- TechnologyRealme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad Launch Live: Check live updates