1 / 7

History is littered with the remnants of grand romances dismantled by the relentless machinery of statecraft and social stratification. While the 'tragic love' trope is often romanticised in fiction, the reality is frequently more somber—a documented struggle of personal intimacy against the crushing pressures of geopolitics, religious dogma, and systemic betrayal. Beyond the well-trodden sagas of legend, a vast archive of lesser-known accounts reveals the profound vulnerability of individual affection when confronted with the unyielding forces of the collective will. (unsplash)