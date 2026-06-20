Cocido Madrileño: A comforting specialty from Madrid, this hearty stew features chickpeas, vegetables, and various meats, traditionally served in multiple courses. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Croquetas: These crispy, golden bites are filled with creamy béchamel and ingredients such as ham, mushrooms, or seafood. They're a beloved tapa throughout Spain. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Gazpacho: This refreshing Andalusian soup blends tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, garlic, and olive oil, making it a perfect dish for Spain's hot summers. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
Paella Valenciana: Originating in Valencia, this iconic dish combines saffron rice with ingredients such as chicken, rabbit, and beans. It's one of Spain's most famous culinary exports. (Wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
Pulpo a la Gallega: A signature dish from Galicia, it consists of tender octopus seasoned with olive oil, paprika, and sea salt, often served atop sliced potatoes. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
Tortilla Española: A deceptively simple classic made with eggs, potatoes, and olive oil, the Spanish tortilla is a staple found in homes, cafés, and tapas bars across the country. (Wikimdia commons)