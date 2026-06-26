Assamese cuisine is all about fresh ingredients, subtle flavours, and age-old cooking traditions. From tangy fish curries to festive rice cakes, the state's food reflects its rich cultural heritage and deep connection to the land. If you're exploring Assam through its cuisine, these six dishes are a delicious place to start. (wikimedia commons)
2 / 7
Duck Meat Curry: A festive delicacy often served during Bihu and special occasions, duck meat is cooked with ash gourd, sesame, or seasonal vegetables, creating a rich and aromatic dish. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Khar: No Assamese meal feels complete without Khar. Made using an alkaline extract from sun-dried banana peels and cooked with vegetables, pulses, or meat, it is one of Assam's most distinctive culinary creations. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Masor Tenga: This light and tangy fish curry is a summer favorite. Prepared with local fish and souring agents such as tomatoes, lemon, raw mango, or elephant apple, it is best enjoyed with steamed rice. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
Doi-Chira: A traditional breakfast and Bihu favourite, Doi-Chira combines flattened rice with yogurt, cream, and jaggery. Light, refreshing, and nourishing, it's a true taste of Assamese hospitality. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
7 / 7
Aloo Pitika: Simple yet incredibly flavourful, Aloo Pitika combines boiled potatoes with mustard oil, onions, green chilies, and herbs. It's comfort food at its finest. (wikimedia commons)