Bolivian cuisine is a rich blend of Indigenous traditions, Spanish influence, and high altitude ingredients. From hearty Andean stews to street side snacks, the country’s food reflects its geography, mountains, valleys, and Amazonian plains. Here are six traditional Bolivian dishes you should absolutely try. (unsplash)
Anticuchos: A popular evening street food, anticuchos are skewered and grilled beef heart served with potatoes and a spicy peanut sauce. Though similar to Peruvian versions, Bolivia’s style has its own distinct seasoning. (unsplash)
Majadito: From Bolivia’s eastern lowlands, majadito is a rice dish cooked with dried or fresh meat (often beef or duck), topped with a fried egg and fried plantains. It reflects the tropical culinary traditions of the Santa Cruz region. (unsplash)
Pique a lo Macho: A hearty sharing dish, this plate features sliced beef, sausages, onions, boiled eggs, peppers, and fries, all topped with spicy sauce. It’s bold, indulgent, and perfect for big appetites. (wikimedia commons)
Salteñas: Bolivia’s beloved baked pastry, salteñas are slightly sweet, juicy empanadas filled with beef, chicken, or vegetables. The filling often includes potatoes, peas, olives, and a mildly spicy broth that bursts with flavour when you bite into it. (unsplash)
Silpancho: Originating in Cochabamba, silpancho consists of rice, potatoes, a thin breaded beef cutlet, fried egg, and fresh tomato onion salsa. It’s simple but incredibly satisfying. (unsplash)
Sopa de Maní: A comforting Andean soup made with ground peanuts, beef or chicken, vegetables, and pasta or potatoes. It’s creamy, slightly nutty, and especially popular in colder highland regions. (unsplash)