Perched on cliffs, hidden in valleys, or rising from ancient cities, these monasteries are not just spiritual centres but unforgettable travel experiences. (unsplash)
Hemis Monastery, Ladakh, India: One of Ladakh’s largest monasteries, Hemis is known for its hilltop setting, ancient murals, and vibrant annual festival that brings centuries-old traditions to life. (wikimedia commons)
Meteora Monasteries, Greece: Built atop towering rock pillars, the Meteora monasteries seem to float above the plains, offering a rare blend of spiritual calm and dramatic landscapes. (wikimedia commons)
Mont Saint Michel Abbey, France: Rising from tidal flats, this medieval abbey transforms with the sea, making it one of Europe’s most magical and otherworldly pilgrimage sites. (wikimedia commons)
Paro Taktsang (Tiger’s Nest), Bhutan: Dramatically clinging to a cliffside, Tiger’s Nest is Bhutan’s most iconic monastery, rewarding travellers with breath taking views after a scenic mountain hike. (wikimedia commons)
Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh, India: The largest monastery in India, Tawang sits at over 10,000 feet, offering spiritual depth, mountain vistas, and profound historical significance. (wikimedia commons)
Thiksey Monastery, Ladakh, India: Often compared to Tibet’s Potala Palace, Thiksey’s tiered architecture and panoramic valley views make it one of the most striking monasteries in the Himalayas. (wikimedia commons)