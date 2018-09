4 / 5

Myth: Eating fruit before you go to bed cleans your teeth Fact: While containing necessary nutrients, a lot of fruits contain sugary substances that are not good for your teeth before bed. Eating fruit before bed provides sugary and acidic conditions for plaque bacteria to thrive. Coupled with the reduction in the protective saliva flow that occurs naturally at night, eating fruit before bed puts teeth at risk of damage (Source: Thinkstock Images)