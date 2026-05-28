Tomatoes may seem simple, but there’s a whole world beyond the usual round red ones. From striking colours to surprising shapes and flavours, these unique varieties prove this everyday ingredient can be far more exciting than you think. (unsplash)
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Cherokee Purple: Known for its dusky purple-red hue, Cherokee Purple is loved for its sweet, complex flavour and tender texture. A favourite among heirloom tomato fans. (wikimedia commons)
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Indigo Rose: One of the most eye-catching varieties, Indigo Rose develops a dark purple-blue skin due to natural antioxidants. Underneath, it’s bright red and juicy with a balanced flavour. (wikimedia commons)
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White Beauty: Creamy pale yellow to almost white in colour, this tomato is mild and low in acidity. It tastes slightly sweet and looks stunning on a plate. (wikimedia commons)
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Black Krim: Originally from Crimea, Black Krim tomatoes have deep reddish-purple skin and a rich, smoky taste. They’re juicy, bold, and especially delicious sliced onto sandwiches. (wikimedia commons)
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Green Zebra: Bright green with yellow stripes, Green Zebra tomatoes stand out instantly. They have a tangy, slightly citrusy flavour that works beautifully in fresh salads or salsa. (wikimedia commons)
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Yellow Pear: Tiny and pear-shaped, these sunny yellow tomatoes are sweet and mild. Their bite-sized shape makes them perfect for snacking or adding colour to salads. (wikimedia commons)