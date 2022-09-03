La Tomatina is a festival, celebrated in the Valencian town of Buñol, in the east of Spain, 30 kilometres from the Mediterranean, in which participants throw tomatoes and get involved in a tomato fight. (REUTERS/Juan Medina)
The tomato fight took place this year after a two-year suspension owing to the Covid-19 pandemic (REUTERS/Juan Medina)
La Tomatina is celebrated on the last Wednesday of August. (REUTERS/Juan Medina)
La Tomatina started in 1945 when some locals engaged in a dispute during a parade and started throwing tomatoes at each other (AP/PTI)
Revelers throw tomatoes during the annual "La Tomatina" food fight festival, 2022. (REUTERS/Juan Medina)
The tomato festival has become very popular around the globe and attracts thousands of tourists from all over. (REUTERS/Juan Medina)
Revelers throw tomato pulps at each other during the annual festival (REUTERS/Juan Medina)
This year, revellers threw 130 tonnes of over ripped tomatoes at each other. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)