Struggling with hard or dense dahi vadas? Achieving that signature melt-in-the-mouth texture is an art. From batter consistency to soaking secrets, here are six foolproof tips from Cook With Manali to perfect this classic dish. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
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Use the Right Dal Mix: A combination of urad dal and moong dal works best. This balance gives the vadas a lighter, softer texture compared to using only one type of lentil. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
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Do the Float Test: Drop a little batter in water, if it floats, it’s perfectly aerated and ready to fry. This simple test ensures the right consistency. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
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Keep the Batter Thick: While grinding, add very little water, just enough to blend. A watery batter leads to flat, dense vadas instead of soft and fluffy ones. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
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Fry at Medium Heat: Oil should not be too hot or too cold. Medium heat ensures the vadas cook evenly, crispy outside and soft inside without absorbing excess oil. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
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Whisk for Fluffiness: Beat the batter well until it becomes light, airy, and almost doubles in size. This step incorporates air, which is key to soft bhallas. (Source: Photo by unsplash )
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Soak in Warm Water: After frying, soak the vadas in warm water for 15 to 20 minutes, then gently squeeze. This step makes them soft, spongy, and ready to absorb yogurt. (Source: Photo by unsplash )