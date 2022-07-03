Must Read
- Limited period offer/ Get The Indian Express digital premium now with ad-lite
- Narendra Modi at BJP national executive meeting: ‘Also reach out to deprived communities other than Hindus’
- Maharashtra Speaker election: BJP's Rahul Narwekar wins, elected with 164 votes
- Aarey Metro shed row: Raj Thackeray's son calls decision 'shocking', Aaditya urges govt to reconsider
- 'Run with names of Hindu deities': Panchayat in Manesar calls for economic boycott of Muslim businesses
- Opinion | Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
- 'I hang my head in shame': Kapil Sibal on state of judiciary
- Mango diplomacy: When Nehru gifted Dasheri, Langra saplings to Zhou Enlai
- Akhilesh Yadav dissolves all SP units week after bypoll defeat
‘Till death do us part’: Ukraine couples get married in war timesJuly 3, 2022 7:16:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Appeasement politics by Oppn govts has led to communalism, says Shah
- Reach out to deprived communities other than Hindus, says PM Modi
- EntertainmentKalki Koechlin on Faiza's emotional outburst in Made in Heaven: 'I never judge a character, give the example of Euphoria...'| Scene Stealer
- EntertainmentWhen Kishore Kumar told Madhubala's family that she had a hole in her heart: 'He said she'll live for only 2 years'
- Trending'Real happiness': These joyful kids sharing an umbrella have made netizens nostalgic
- TrendingRescuers pull sailor from ship split in two in South China sea. Watch dramatic video
- SportsENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates
- SportsStirred by a hot exchange with Kohli, Bairstow turns aggressive to reach his fifty
- OpinionIslamism has no place in India
- Why Telangana’s floating solar plant is greener than ground-mounted ones
- LifestyleThe story of Nats, Delhi's street performers
- TechnologyAarogya Setu’s journey from a quick fix to health app of the nation