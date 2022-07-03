1 / 10

Yevhen Levchenko and Nadiia Prytula get married in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After the wedding the couple must separate, Nadiia goes to study abroad and Yevhen stays because men cannot leave the country. A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)