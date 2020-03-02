1 / 12

Fashion can be taxing. But if you have ever followed Tiger Shroff's sense of style you will notice that he places comfort over fashion and can effortlessly make even the basic sweatshirt-pants combination look stylish. But it is not only his style that his fans adore, it is also his fitness game that has them swooning. So it will not be wrong to count him among the fashion icons today. As the actor turns a year older today, we take a look at all the times he gave us fashion goals. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)