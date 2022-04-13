1 / 10

Following Dua Lipa's viral red carpet look in a vintage 1992 Versace dress that was worn by supermodels Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, we couldn't help but dig deeper into the English pop star's style. And we found out that there's possibly nothing she can't pull off -- from full-blown Y2K inspired looks to all the colours and glitter and even all-black looks! (Photo: Dua Lipa/ Instagram)