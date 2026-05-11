The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada 2 leans even deeper into fashion as coded language. Beyond the surface glamour, the film is packed with subtle references to real designers, industry shifts and evolving style philosophies. Here’s a breakdown of hidden fashion cues specific to the sequel. (wikimedia commons)
2 / 7
Accessories signal hierarchy: Accessories are now subtle but expensive, with status communicated through craftsmanship rather than obvious branding. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Andy’s wardrobe reflects career power: Andy’s outfits now lean into executive dressing, signalling authority and confidence rather than trend-chasing. (instagram: mindstyle chasing)
4 / 7
Corporate influence on style: The sequel highlights how investors and business strategy shape fashion, influencing everything from editorial tone to wardrobe choices. (instagram: bjnovak)
5 / 7
Miranda’s “quiet luxury” evolution: Miranda’s wardrobe shifts toward quiet luxury, sharper tailoring, muted tones and understated fabrics, reflecting the current dominance of subtle, high-end fashion. (facebook: netflix diaries)
6 / 7
Subtle nods to real designers: Several looks quietly echo the aesthetics of labels like Bottega Veneta and The Row icons of understated luxury. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
The rise of “anti-trend” fashion: Characters embrace timeless, anti-trend dressing, reflecting a shift toward longevity and sustainability in fashion. (instagram: bjnovak)