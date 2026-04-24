The lion-tailed macaque is one of the rarest primates in the world, found only in India’s Western Ghats. Known for its striking mane and shy nature, this species plays a surprisingly important role in maintaining rainforest ecosystems.
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They Help Forests Grow: Lion tailed macaques are vital seed dispersers. By eating fruits and spreading seeds through their droppings, they help regenerate forests naturally.
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Nicknamed the “Beard Ape”: Their thick silver-white mane frames their face like a beard, giving them a distinctive look and the nickname “beard ape.”
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Surprisingly Small in Size: Despite their bold appearance, they are among the smallest macaques, usually weighing between 2 to 10 kg and measuring under 2 feet in body length.
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Extremely Rare but Slowly Recovering: With fewer than 2,500 left, they are endangered due to habitat loss. However, conservation efforts have helped improve their status slightly over time.
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They Communicate in Many Ways: These primates use up to 17 different vocal sounds, along with facial expressions and gestures, to interact within their group.