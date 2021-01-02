2020: A Rewind
- Dharavi rises again: 'Only a matter of time... Mumbai only city where one springs back swiftly after crisis'
- Nizamuddin, Delhi ‘super-spreader’: ‘Since cases began, no evidence found... Finally healing has begun’
- Why 2021 could see a charged-up political climate
- At India's only Covid-free territory: 'Students happy to get out of home... Attendance has been good'
- Comedy's Sardar-E-Azam: Why Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show was a mordantly 'misdirected' satire
- Mumbai in 2020: A year in photos
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
These 10 dresses from Nupur Sanon’s wardrobe need your attentionJanuary 2, 2021 3:30:12 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- SportsSourav Ganguly admitted to hospital in Kolkata, condition stable
- Farmers give call for tractor parade towards Delhi on Jan 26 if demands not met
- EntertainmentTV Rewind | Everybody Loves Raymond: The OG Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 14 January 2 LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Leone to join Salman on Weekend Ka Vaar
- Trending5-year-old Indian-origin girl makes hundreds of cards for nursing home residents
- TrendingPakistan police arrests man for wearing ‘wolf mask’, photos prompt jokes online
- SportsSourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after suffering mild cardiac arrest
- Explained: Why India will be taking a gamble if Natarajan debuts at SCG
- OpinionSurjit Bhalla fails to debunk evidence of alarming trends in child nutrition
- When India-UK flights resume on Jan 8, what will be the guidelines?
- TechnologyCovid-19 pandemic has accelerated adoption of AI: IBM