The Chitrakoot ground in Varanasi, far from the Ganga and the ghats where the believers seek salvation, is where the earliest known Ramleela is believed to have started 477 years ago. Tulsidas was more than 80 years old when he composed the Ramcharitmanas in the local language of Awadhi in the 16th century. According to one legend, Tulsidas was lost in thought on the steps of the Assi Ghat in Varanasi when he had a vision of Ram, Sita and Lakshman pass by in a tableaux. With Megha Bhagat, as great a devotee of Ram as he, Tulsidas started, or reworked, the tradition of Ramleela.



Varanasi became the birthplace of the initiatives that evolved into the modern Ramleela.



IN PIC: A painting from the Kashi royalty in Banaras, depicting the Bharat Milan of the Chitrakoot Ram Leela from the mid-19th century from Prinseps Benaras Illustrated. (Story: Dipanita Nath; Photos: Tashi Tobgyal)