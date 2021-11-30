1 / 12

The Fashion Awards made a physical comeback after 2020 digital version, hosted by Billy Porter at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Kim Jones bagged the 'Designer of the Year Award' for Fendi, Alessandro Michele of Gucci won the 'Trailblazer' award and the industry paid tribute to Virgil Abloh who passed away on Nov 28 with a touching memorial.



In picture, Dua Lipa looks timelessly elegant in this Maximilian piece. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)