Artemis II represents a historic milestone in humanity’s journey back to the Moon. As a cornerstone of NASA’s Artemis program, it will mark the first crewed mission to venture beyond Earth’s orbit since the end of the Apollo era in 1972, laying the vital groundwork for a sustainable lunar presence.
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First Crewed Mission of the Artemis Program: Artemis II will mark the first time astronauts travel beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17, making it a major milestone in space exploration.
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The Crew on Board: The mission will carry four astronauts: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, making it a diverse, international crew.
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A Lunar Flyby Mission: Unlike a landing mission, Artemis II will orbit the Moon and return to Earth. This flyby will test systems needed for future missions that will land astronauts on the lunar surface. (wikimedia commons)
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Testing for Future Moon Landings: The mission will test life support systems, navigation, and crew safety in deep space—critical steps before landing missions like Artemis III. (wikimedia commons)
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The Orion Spacecraft and SLS Rocket: Astronauts will travel aboard the Orion spacecraft, launched by NASA’s powerful Space Launch System (SLS), designed specifically for deep space missions. (wikimedia commons)
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Why Artemis II Matters: Artemis II is more than just a mission, it’s a bridge to the future. It will help establish a long term human presence on the Moon and lay the groundwork for eventual missions to Mars. (wikimedia commons)