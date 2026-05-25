Many beloved Disney characters feel tied to specific cultures but their origins might surprise you. From folklore to real-world inspirations, Disney has drawn from across the globe. Here’s a look at the nationality you might not have paid attention to in these iconic characters.
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Miguel Rivera; Mexican: From Coco, Miguel’s story is deeply rooted in Mexican culture, especially the traditions of Día de los Muertos, celebrating family, memory and music. (wikipedia)
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Ariel; Danish: Ariel’s story comes from Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, making her roots distinctly Danish, even if the Disney version feels more tropical. (wikipedia)
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Mulan; Chinese: Unlike some others, Mulan’s origins stay true to her roots. She is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, a female warrior who disguised herself as a man to join the army. (wikipedia)
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Mirabel Madrigal; Colombian: From Encanto, Mirabel is rooted in Colombian culture. The film draws heavily from Colombia’s traditions, architecture and music, making her one of Disney’s most culturally specific modern characters. (wikipedia)
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Pocahontas; Native American (Powhatan): Unlike fairy tale characters, Pocahontas is based on a real historical figure from the Powhatan tribe in North America. Disney’s version takes creative liberties but is rooted in Indigenous history. (wikipedia)
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Rapunzel; German: Rapunzel’s story comes from the German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, making her origins rooted in European folklore. (wikipedia)