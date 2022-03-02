1 / 10

Madhuri Dixit is the undisputed queen of ethnic fashion, slaying saris, suits and lehengas with her unmatchable style. The actor never fails to impress us with her looks and thus, it is not surprising we are totally hooked on to her promotional wardrobe for her upcoming series, The Fame Game. From Indo-western ensembles to chic dresses — the 54-year-old is keeping it versatile and how!



Madhuri played with prints and colours in this beautiful ensemble by Anamika Khanna. She wore a multicoloured printed top, red satin wrap skirt and a flowy printed cape. (Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)