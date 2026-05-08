Hair has always been more than just a style, it’s a statement. From rebellion to elegance, practicality to pop culture influence, each decade has left its mark on how we wear our hair. Let’s take a quick journey through iconic hairstyles that defined generations. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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1920s, The Bold Bob: The 1920s marked a radical shift as women chopped off long locks for short, sleek bobs. Finger waves added elegance, while the style symbolised freedom and rebellion during the Jazz Age. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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1950s, Glamorous Curls and Volume: Soft curls, pin-up waves, and voluminous styles dominated. Icons like Marilyn Monroe made glamorous, polished hair the ultimate feminine statement. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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1960s, The Beehive and Pixie: This decade was all about drama or daring simplicity. Sky-high beehives and bouffants contrasted with edgy pixie cuts, popularized by Twiggy. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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1970s – Natural and Free-Flowing: The ‘70s embraced natural textures and carefree vibes. Feathered layers famously worn by Farrah Fawcett and shag cuts became go to looks. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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1980s, Big, Bold and Wild: Bigger was better. Think perms, crimping, and sky-high volume. Pop icons like Madonna led the charge with bold, expressive styles. (Source: Photo by unsplash)
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2000s–2010s, Sleek to Effortless: From ultra-straight, flat-ironed hair in the early 2000s to effortless beach waves and balayage in the 2010s, hair trends became more versatile and personalized—often inspired by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston. (Source: Photo by unsplash)