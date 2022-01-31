1 / 9

Last night, Tejasswi Prakash was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 15. The television actor became a household name during her stint on the reality show. Before coming to the show, she had played leading lady in 'Sanskaar: Dharohar Apnon Ki', as well as in 'Karansangini', 'Swaragini', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', and 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya'. She had started her career as a supporting actor in serials like Beintehaa and Madhubala. In 2021, she was offered to stay in Bigg Boss after her rise to stardom post 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr ki Class' in 2020.



For the grand finale, Tejasswi opted for a shimmery black sleeveless gown featuring feathers on the bodice, with a thigh-high slit and an uneven hem. (Source: Tejasswi Prakash/ Instagram)