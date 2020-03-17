1 / 11

Tara Sutaria manages to make a fashion statement almost every time she steps out — whether it is at award shows, during promotional events or even at the gym. The Student of the Year 2 actor can effortlessly nail every look, whether it is a shirt and skirt combo or an evening gown, and we cannot help but take cues. So here are all the times the young starlet left us spellbound with her unique style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)